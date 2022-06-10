Husband allegedly bites off his wife’s nose in her father’s house then posts suicide note on Facebook after he was called out (graphic photos/video)

A father-of-three, who celebrated his wife on Facebook less than a week ago, has been accused of biting off her nose in her father’s house.

King Felix Nero and wife Queen Nero have been married for 5 years and have 3 kids together but it is alleged that Felix Nero has been abusive and also unfaithful.

Last year, it was alleged that he had an affair with his wife’s cousin, Ejiro Praise. At the time, the news went viral on many Warri blogs.

Due to the alleged domestic violence and infidelity, Queen moved with her kids back to her parent’s house in Asaba, Delta State.

Nero reportedly pleaded with many people, including social media influencers, to beg her to return to their home.

He also posted her on her birthday on June 3 and lavished her with sweet words.

She reportedly promised friends who pleaded with her that she will return to her matrimonial home on Saturday, June 4, but her husband Felix Nero visited her on the same day, allegedly caused trouble…