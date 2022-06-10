Katsina police bust notorious syndicate of armed robbers and motorcycle snatchers who strangle victims to death using cable wires

The Katsina State Police Command has smashed a notorious syndicate of armed robbers and motorcycle snatchers who strangle their victims using cable wires.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Gambo Isah, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, June 9, said the robbery syndicate specialised in killing commercial motorcycle riders and stealing their bikes.

“On the 5/06/2022 at about 2200hrs, the command succeeded in arresting one Yahaya Muntari, ‘M’, aged 23yrs of Ruma village, Batsari LGA, a notorious armed robber and a motorcycle snatcher, who specializes in luring unsuspecting commercial motorcycle riders to lonely roads and strangled them using motorcycle clutch cable wire, killed them and stole away their motorcycles,” the statement read.

“Nemesis caught up with the suspect when he was accosted by police patrol team attached to Anti kauraye on routine patrol along Batsari road behind KTTV where he lured one Abdullahi Bello ‘m’ aged 22yrs of Dantsauni…