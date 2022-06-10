Lagos state government worker arrested for faking his own kidnap

Detectives of the State Criminal Investigation Department Lagos, have arrested one Rafiu Rahaman ‘m’ aged 29, a staff of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) in Lagos for faking his own kidnap.

A statement released by SP Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, says Rahaman, after faking his own kidnap traveled to Lugbe Abuja where he made a video of himself in captivity, which was sent to his co-worker.

The police spokesperson mentioned that Rahman’s accomplice Usman Sheidu ‘m’ aged 32 who demanded Five Million Naira ransom but got One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira after extensive negotiation has equally been arrested.