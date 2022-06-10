NAPTIP rescues 10 Niger Republic-bound victims of human trafficking

Ten victims of human trafficking on their way to Niger Republic to be used as labourers have been rescued by the Kano State Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP).

Zonal Coordinator of the Command, Abdullahi Babale, disclosed this in an interview on Friday, June 10.

“The Agency in collaboration with the Joint Border Task Force, rescued the 10 victims. The victims were recruited from Kogi, Delta, Kwara, Oyo, Ondo, Lagos, Ogun and Osun states,” he stated.

He added that the rescued victims were between the ages of 19 and 28 years, while two of them were males and eight females.

Babale said that the victims currently undergoing counselling in a shelter, while efforts are being made to unite them with their families.