Popular Pakistan televangelist and lawmaker Aamir Liaquat Hussain dies at 50

One of Pakistan’s most prominent televangelist and lawmaker, Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has died aged 50 after being found unconscious at his home in Karachi.

The anchor was taken to hospital on Thursday morning, June 9, but pronounced dead on arrival. A post mortem exam is being carried out.



The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was found unconscious at his home in Khudad Colony and shifted to a private hospital in a critical condition.

According to reports, Liaquat felt discomfort on Wednesday night, however, he refused to go to the hospital, reported Pakistan’s local media outlet Geo TV.

Javed, Liaquat’s employee said a scream was heard from Liaquat’s room Thursday morning. The room was locked from the inside. When there was no response from the other end, his domestic staff broke down his room’s door. He was found unconscious and rushed to the hospital where doctor pronounced him dead.

Police initiated an investigation into Amir Liaquat’s death. The police…