Tiger Woods is officially a billionaire

46-year-old golf legend, Tiger Woods has officially been declared a billionaire.

According to Forbes, the golf legend has a net worth of at least $1 billion based on his lifetime earnings. Notably, he is the third-ever athlete to achieve this feat after NBA stars Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

He reportedly raked in over $1.7 billion in salary, endorsements and other income over the course of his 27-year career, more than anyone else Forbes has tracked.

Woods reached that rarified air despite reportedly turning down a “mind-blowingly enormous” offer from the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, a deal that LIV CEO Greg Norman told the Washington Post would’ve been in the “high nine digits.”

Yet to this point, less than 10% of Woods’ career earnings, and net worth, comes from golf winnings. The bulk of his fortune comes from enormous endorsement deals with more than a dozen brands, including Gatorade, Monster Energy, TaylorMade, Rolex and Nike,…