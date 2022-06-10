Two Rivers delegates die in auto crash

Two delegates from Rivers State who participated in the just concluded Presidential Primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja have died in an auto crash.

The delegates have been identified as Onimiteim Vincent and Barrister Prince Loveday Motats.

It was gathered that the Toyota Sienna conveying them back to Port Harcourt sommersaulted while the driver was trying to avoid hitting another vehicle.

Onimiteim was said to have died on the spot while five others were taken to an unknown hospital where Motats later died.

An occupant of the vehicle, Innocent Amadi, said the accident happened around 8 a.m on Wednesday, June 8, near the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) Staff Quarters.

“Our vehicle was on high speed. So, in the process, there was another vehicle before the vehicle. Because our driver was speeding, he couldn’t control the vehicle. He applied the brakes and the wheeled pulled out. The motor summersaulted. I was in front of the vehicle. I…