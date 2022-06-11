Abia doctors threaten strike over kidnap of colleague

The Abia State branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has threatened to embark on strike by Monday June 10, if their kidnapped senior colleague, Prof. Uwadinachi Iweha, is not released within 48 hours.

Prof. Iweha was kidnapped in front of his country home in Umuajameze Umuopara in Umuahia South LGA on the 6th of June, 2022.

The aggrieved doctors barricaded the major entrance gate to the Government House Umuahia on Friday, June 10, demanding the immediate release of Iweha.

The doctors carried placards with different inscriptions such as: “Dr Iweha should be released”, Doctors lives matter”.

Speaking on behalf of the doctors during the protest, the state chairman, Dr. Chimezie Okwuonu, told the governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Okey Ahaiwe, that they are there to register their displeasure over the abduction of Professor Iweha, adding that the incident is depressing and dehumanizing.

According to the state chairman,…