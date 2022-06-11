Andreas Christensen leaves Chelsea after 10 years at the club

Chelsea have confirmed the departure of Andreas Christensen on a free transfer after spending a decade at the club.

The Blues announced Christensen’s departure in a statement released on their official website on Friday, June 10.

Christensen alongside Danny Drinkwater, are on the list of Chelsea’s released players submitted to the Premier League.

The statement from Chelsea reads:

“Andreas Christensen’s Chelsea contract expires this summer, bringing to an end his 10 years as a Blue, during which he graduated from our Academy and subsequently secured a regular place in our senior squad, playing 161 games.

“He would experience success in the FA Cup, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and, most memorably, the Champions League. He came off the bench in the first half of the final in Porto last year and was crucial to our defensive efforts as we overcame Manchester City.