Fixation of Nigerians on religion is pathetic





Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has said that the “fixation” of Nigerians on the religion of political office holders is “pathetic and sad”.

The governor expressed his displeasure while reacting to the debate on whether the two major presidential candidates, Bola Tinubu of APC and Atiku Abubakar of PDP, would pick Muslim running mates..

Speaking on Channels TV, Governor El-Rufai said the business of governance has nothing to do with religion. He added that religion will not solve the problems of Nigeria, adding it is the competency of the elected leaders that will solve the problems.

“I don’t look at people from the lens of Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian, some of my closest friends are Christians. It was Pastor Tunde Bakare, a pentecostal pastor, who took me to CPC, not President Muhammadu Buhari. I’m very close to Pastor Bakare. I’m very close to many Christians. I don’t think the business of governance has to do with religion. I think we should…





Source: Linda Ikeji