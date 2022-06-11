“I’m so shocked” Uriel reveals her mum took her first steps after doctors said she would never walk

Uriel Oputa has gone on Instagram to share her excitement after her mother exceeded doctor’s expectations.

The former reality star said that doctors told her on Wednesday, June 8, that her mother would never walk again.

However, today, June 11, her mother shocked them all by walking from her chair to her bed.

“What God cannot do does not exist,” Uriel wrote as she encouraged her followers to do their part and believe in God to do his.

Uriel has been open about her mother’s battle with dementia.