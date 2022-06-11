INEC deploys extra voter enrolment machines to Lagos, Kano and South-Eastern states

Additional voter enrolment machines have been deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission to Lagos, Kano, and some southeastern states.

This was disclosed by Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, on Friday June 10, in a statement titled “Press Release; Ongoing Continuous Voter Registration Exercise.”

The commission which released additional 209 machines mainly to the five southeastern states, Lagos and Kano where the pressure was most acute, said this is in response to the upward surge in the number of citizens that wish to register as voters.

The statement read;