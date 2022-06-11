Media Agog as Nigerian Media Guru Adedotun Olaoluwa Signs $350k PR Deal With Sri-Lanka After Acquiring the Times Of Jerusalem

Another foreign nation has signed a lobbying deal with Dotmount Communications.

The company leader Adedotun is a member of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA)

The international media was agog yesterday as news filtered in that a foremost Nigerian media guru and founder of Dotmount Communications Group Adedotun Olaoluwa has closed a one-year $350,000 deal with the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, to handle its public relations (PR) and lobbying efforts.

The trending news was published by Yahoo News, European Business Magazine, Fox40 News, MarketWatch, American Press, Canadian Insider, Latin Trade newspaper, London Tribune, HTV, informazione newspaper in Italy, finanzen.net and finanznachrichten.de in Germany, Times of New Delhi among others.

Adedotun Olaoluwa leads a team in Washington that gives strategic advice to coalitions, companies, and governments about handling the media and issue campaigns.

He is an award-winning communicator, Olaoluwa regularly…