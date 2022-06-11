Please stop tagging me to posts related to him

Please stop tagging me to posts related to him - Actor Yul Edochie?s daughter speaks out

Danielle, daughter of actor Yul Edochie, has asked people to stop tagging her to anything relating to her father, nollywood, films or actors.

 

Taking to her Instastory, the 17-year-old stated that she’s not an actress and will never venture into acting.

 

She wrote: ”Acting is for him NOT for me and I am a whole different person. I am my own identity.

 

”Please stop tagging me in posts related to him/nollywood/films/actors. I am NOT interested in nollywood.”

 

This comes after the father picked actress Judy Moghalu as his second wife.

 

See her full post below…

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

