Rivers government files criminal charges against Rotimi Amaechi

Governor Nyesom Wike has filed criminal charges against former Governor Rotimi Amaechi over the alleged misuse of 96 billion Naira which accrued from the sales of state assets.

The decision to file the charges was taken after the Supreme Court dismissed an application by former Governor Amaechi, challenging the probe as advised by a commission of inquiry constituted by Governor Wike to look into the alleged sale of valuable assets such as Omoku Gas Turbine, Afam Gas Turbine, Trans Amadi Gas Turbine, Eleme Gas Turbine, Olympia Hotel and the award of contract for the execution of Mono Rail Project.

Channels Television reported that while swearing in three new Commissioners at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Wike announced the decision of the leaders of the state to prosecute the former Governor and an energy firm, Sahara Energies indicted in the deals.

The firm is co-founded by a businessman, Tonye Cole who is now the Governorship Candidate of the All…