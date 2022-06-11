Truck driver hailed a hero after he risked his life to drive a burning truck out of a residential area to save lives (videos)

The heroic act of a truck driver has been hailed by Nigerians after he risked his life to save others.

The man, identified as Mr Ejiro Otarigho, drove a burning truck away from a densely populated residential area in Agbarho Town, Ughelli North, Delta State, to a sparsely populated area to reduce the damage it would cause if it explodes.

In a video shared online, the driver is seen driving the truck, not minding the risk of explosion. He drove it to a bush path without houses and stores nearby.

Thankfully, he came out of the burning truck alive. No life was lost.

Nigerians have gone on Facebook to hail and thank him.

See the videos below.