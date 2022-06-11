US rapper, FBG Cash dies after receiving multiple gunshots in his car (video)

??????

US rapper, FBG Cash was shot and killed in Chicago, on Friday morning June 10. He was 31 years old.

According to the Chicago Police Department, FBG Cash real name Tristan Hamilton was fatally shot inside a vehicle at around 5:32 a.m. in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood’s 1600 block of West 81st Street. A 29-year-old female who was in the car was also shot but is still alive.

Police say a black four-door sedan, possibly a Cadillac, approached the vehicle in which the pair were seated. An unidentified suspect got out and opened fire before climbing back into the car and fleeing.

FBG Cash sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The female victim was struck in the left arm and upper back and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Detectives are currently investigating the shooting, although they are yet to identify a suspect or take…