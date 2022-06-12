22-year-old Lagos State University Sudent Wins 12 Million Naira in Sujimoto’s Homewin Salary For Life

In the gloom and doom of the ASUU strike, a 22-year-old Lagos State University 200-level student of Mathematics – Shoyoye Ismaila Oluwadamilare, has demonstrated the MOTOMATICS PHILOSOPHY, where 1 + 1 is equal to 11. The young student struck gold in the ongoing Homewin promo with just N500. He converted his luck into cash by buying a Homewin ticket on the 1st of May 2022 and won the first ever Homewin Salary 4 Life prize. He would receive one hundred thousand naira (N100,000) every month for the next ten years, making a total of twelve million naira (N12,000,000).

However, getting the young mathematician to claim his prize was quite an interesting story. On the 1st of June 2022 at about 4:45PM, a rigorous selection process began for the Homewin Salary 4 Life winner. Over 1000 played tickets were automatically selected from our system, the tickets were printed out and painfully diced into tiny units of paper and folded by over 100 company staff present at the office. Each…