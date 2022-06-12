Abducted Ebonyi government house photographer regains freedom after payment of N300,000 ransom

A photographer who works at Ebonyi State Government House in Abakaliki has been released after being abducted in Abia state.

Uchenna Nwube who was abducted along Okigwe/Uturu/Aba axis in Abia State on Wednesday night alongside his friend’s mother-in-law on their way back to Abakaliki from Aba, was released on Saturday June 11 after a N300,000 ransom was paid.

Prior to being released alongside his friend’s mother-in-law, his abductors were asking for a N50 million ransom. A friend who spoke to Punch said;