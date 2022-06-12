Abducted Ebonyi government house photographer regains freedom after payment of N300,000 ransom

A photographer who works at Ebonyi State Government House in Abakaliki has been released after being abducted in Abia state.
Uchenna Nwube who was abducted along Okigwe/Uturu/Aba axis in Abia State on Wednesday night alongside his friend’s mother-in-law on their way back to Abakaliki from Aba, was released on Saturday June 11 after a N300,000 ransom was paid.
Prior to being released alongside his friend’s mother-in-law, his abductors were asking for a N50 million ransom. A friend who spoke to Punch said;
“Yes. Mr Nwube has been released. We thank God. The kidnappers collected N300,000 for his release. He was released very early this (Saturday) morning. Right now, he is at the Awgu police station, in the Awgu local government area of Enugu State. Let’s give God thanks”
Source: Linda Ikeji