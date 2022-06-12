Anambra State Govt demolishes kidnappers den (video)

Anambra State government has destroyed kidnappers’ den in Oba community, Idemmili South Local Government Area of the state.

The State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, in a statement by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, said that the demolition took place on Friday, June 10, after security operatives had established that the facility, an old bungalow was being used by criminals.

“In his avowed determination to rid Anambra State of criminalities, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s directive that all kidnappers and other criminal gangs’ hideouts be raided and buildings harbouring them be destroyed, was effectively carried out in Oba, Idemili South local government area, on Friday, June 10, 2022,” the statement read.

“Anambra State Joint Security Task Force conducted the demolition exercise which lasted for more than five hours at the hideout of the notorious kidnappers, an old bungalow building at Oba, Idemili South Council Area.

“The hideout has earlier been…