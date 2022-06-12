Capital Luxury unveils Anogiri as Brand Influencer

A Nigerian global resource company, Capital Luxury has announced rapper, Anogiri as their brand and social media influencer.

The announcement was made by Capital Luxury Head of Operations, Mr Momoh Asamo while receiving Anogiri at the company’s country head office in Lagos last week.

Anogiri is a musical artiste who hit limelight after the release of his songs OYIBO, YOU NO KNOW ME and NA YOU KNOW, all of which were build up to the release of his debut album, IGNITION in October 2010.

Speaking, Mr Momoh reiterated the mission of the company, established as a global luxury group, with innovative and creative energy, which brings luxury into services offered. As professionals, we’ve built bridges connecting us with the world’s best luxury brands to better serve our customers, hence the need to sign up a social media influencer to engage our teeming and growing customers’.

Capital Luxury Global Resources is a multifaceted and prestige company with a…