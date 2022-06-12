Germany Footballer Atakan Karazor arrested on suspicion of raping girl, 18, while on holiday in Ibiza

A German footballer has been arrested on suspicion of raping a Spanish woman while on holiday in Ibiza.

According to Mail Online, the VfB Stuttgart defensive midfielder, 25, Atakan Karazor, and a second man appeared before a judge in Ibiza Town in a closed court hearing after being questioned by police. The 25-year-old sportsman denied all wrongdoing.

The report said the two men have not yet been charged with any crime, as formal charges in Spain are only laid shortly before trial. But they are now ‘investigados’ under Spanish law which means they are being formally investigated as part of a criminal probe into a suspected sex attack.

It was gathered that they were arrested last Wednesday, June 8, after the alleged victim reported to the police.

The teenager who went to the police ended up in Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza after alleged incident.

A statement from Stuttgart read: “VfB midfielder Atakan Karazor has been arrested while on holiday in Ibiza. He…