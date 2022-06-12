Hoodlums kidnap and kill APGA youth leader in Anambra

Hoodlums have killed Emeka Alaehobi, the youth leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in Anambra state.

Late Alaehobi was kidnapped from his home in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, May 9 but his abductors did not call his family members to demand ransom. His remains were sadly found in a neighboring town, Utuh, on Saturday, June 11.

Reacting to the recent development, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, said;

“When our operatives got to the scene, the corpse had been removed by some persons, we are yet to identify, and we have also ascertained that the corpse is that of the youth leader.”

Ukpor, the headquarters of Nnewi South Local Government Area has remained one of the most troubled parts of the state, since violent crime erupted in Anambra.