What do you look for when choosing a Shortlet apartment?

Depending on your reason for a getaway, it could run from Peace and quiet, convenience of location, prime services, food choice and taste, price and of course comfort.

At the @Sujimotoresidences not only did we tick all the mentioned boxes but we went an extra mile.

We provide the Netflix and chill option for the days you just want to stay in, be catered to and binge all day. Alone, with bae, with family or friends.

We even threw in the PS 5 for you to try your hands on a few games.

If you think we’re trying to make your apartments as homely as possible, you’re absolutely right.

What are you watching at the moment?

Please Share in the comments for those who are looking for choices.

Do you have an all time favorite movie quote?

At the Sujimoto Residences, we’re big on this one – “… Because a man who doesn’t spend time with his family can never be a real man.”

Kindly share yours in the comments.

To book ,…