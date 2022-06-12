One killed, others injured as APC and SDP supporters clash in Ekiti

A clash between supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) and the opposition Social Democratic Party in Itaji-Ekiti, Oye Council Area of Ekiti State has led to the death of one person.

The clash which led to the death of a member of the APC, Tope Ajayi, and also left many others injured, occurred on Saturday June 11 during a campaign ahead of next Saturday’s governorship poll.

The Nation reported that those who sustained injuries during the fracas are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.

Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu confirmed incident, saying;

“Yes , there was a clash at Itaji between opposition parties members and that investigation to unravel what transpired and the number of casualties as well as the possible arrest of culprits have commenced.”

Abutu said the police, had however, quelled the bedlam and restored normalcy to the beleaguered…