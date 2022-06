On Saturday, June 11, Emeka, son of former Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, got hitched to his heartthrob, Kelechi Esimogu, in a ceremony that took place at the Oriental hotel in Lagos state.

The ceremony was well attended by dignitaries including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, Rotimi Amaechi, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, Tony Elumelu, and many others.

