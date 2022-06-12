Photos of boarding school student killed by gunmen in Plateau

Photos of boarding school student killed by gunmen in Plateau

Friends are mourning a student of Government Science School Kuru, who was killed by gunmen in Kuru community, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau state.

 

Three other students were injured in the attack which occured at about 7:30 pm on Friday, June 10. 

 

The victims reportedly went to charge their phones at a filling station close to the school, when the gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen opened fire on them, killing one on the spot, while three others sustained injuries. 

 

Photos of boarding school student killed by gunmen in Plateau

 

Photos of boarding school student killed by gunmen in Plateau Photos of boarding school student killed by gunmen in Plateau



Source: Linda Ikeji

