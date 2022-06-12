Terrorists release 11 kidnapped train passengers

After 74 days in captivity, eleven of the passengers abducted by terrorists during the March 28 attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train have regained their freedom.

Confirming this development to Vanguard, the media consultant of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Malam Tukur Mamu said the 11 passengers, five males and six females, were released on Saturday, June 11, by the terrorists.

He said the 11 victims that were released have been flown on the orders of President Buhari to Abuja for medical evaluation and treatment before the decision to reunite them with their grieving families.

According to him, some retired Army Generals and a renowned professor also assisted toward the release of the passengers.

The terrorists had bombed a section of the rail track, forcing the train to derail after which they opened fire on the passengers, killing nine and abducting 62, including children and the elderly.