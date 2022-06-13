



Actress Angela Okorie shared a video of a female holding a loaded gun on her Instagram page this afternoon and then asked her followers how their church service went. See the video she posted below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Actress Angela Okorie shows off loaded gun as she asks her IG followers how church was for them (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information