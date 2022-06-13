Armed robbers kill only son, one other after making withdrawals from ATM in Ibadan

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers killed two men at different locations in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

One of the victims identified as Femi Olaniyi Adebayo, a 29-year-old graduate of Computer Science and only son of his parents, was gunned down shortly after withdrawing undisclosed amount from ATM of a new generation bank at Ire Akari Estate, off the New garage area on Saturday night, June 11.

The suspected robbers who were operating on a motorbike trailed Adebayo from the point of collection to the spot where he was eventually gunned down, Nigerian Tribune reported.

According to Adebayo’s fiancée, he went to withdraw money at the ATM machine of a bank at Orita Challenge at about 7.00 pm.

The fiancée who was with him in the car at the time of the incident, said the robbers requested the money he had just withdrawn.

“He politely replied that he had delivered the money to the owner. They didn’t believe him and shot him on his left hand at very…