Eleven killed as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Benue community

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have killed eleven people at Igama Edumoga community in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the attackers who stormed the community in the early hours of Sunday, June 12, also razed all the buildings.

According to the natives, those killed are all youths as the attackers left the children and women to escape unhurt.

“The attackers are Fulani herdsmen they stormed the community in a commando manner between 4 am and 6 am this morning (Sunday). They killed some of the youths in the village and spared the elderly, children and women as they allowed them to run away,” a local said.

Confirming the attack, the chairman of the local government, Mrs Amina Audu, said nine corpses had so far been recovered from the scene.

She explained that though, three corpses had been brought to Okpoga, the local government headquarters and added that six more corpses were on the way.

“I had the report that the Fulani herders…