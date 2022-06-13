Hip Hop mogul, Diddy set to be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at The 2022 BET Awards

Hip Hop mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards.

According to BET, the award honors industry giants who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence.

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us,” said BET CEO Scott Mills in a press release.

He continued, “His virtuosity is matched only by his range – from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy – Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy.”

“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is an incomparable cultural force and…