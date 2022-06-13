Iconic boxer, Floyd Mayweather in tears after being inducted into International Boxing Hall Of Fame (photos)

Floyd Mayweather couldn’t hold back his tears as he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall Of Fame on Saturday night, June 11.

The retired American boxer was emotional as he collected the accolade, which is recognized as one of the most prestigious honours a boxer can receive. He had to be comforted by Laila Ali, the daughter of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, who was also a top fighter in her own right.

“I don’t really know what to say,” Floyd said as he started his acceptance speech. “I told myself I wouldn’t cry, but this is something beautiful. This is one of the best days of my life.”

“To all these champions up here,” he said, turning to other inductees around him. “All these champions to me … they molded me to be who I am today.

“The champions from the past, I could name so many fighters, the list goes on and on. I’m so proud of these fighters. I’m not even here to talk about me, because without them, there would be no me.

“I’m…