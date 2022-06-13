IGP orders thorough investigation on alleged shooting incident involving Burna Boy’s escorts

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, CSP Abiodun Alabi, to carry out a thorough investigation into the alleged shooting incident involving some of the escorts of singer, Burna Boy.

LIB had earlier shared the report that the singer had visited a club in Lagos with five of his security details. While four of them were said to have stayed outside the club, one of the identified as Inspector Ibrahim was said to have tagged along with him inside the club. A report by Punch said that trouble started when Burna Boy allegedly made passes at a married woman. Her husband got infuriated, an argument ensued and shots were fired injuring two persons. Read here.

A statement released today June 12, by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson of the state police command, on the incident, says the police boss has condemned it and has ordered a full-scale investigation.

The statement reads;