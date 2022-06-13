Lagos police to investigate after two churches called to report that they spotted strange looking men in their midst

The Lagos state police command says it has begun an investigation after two churches called to report that they spotted strange-looking men in their midst.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, who disclosed this development, via Twitter wrote;

”Today alone, two churches called the Police that they spotted strange looking men in their midst. One church even claimed it was ‘three Fulani men’ they saw. We responded swiftly. The men were not Fulani and had nothing incriminating on them. However, we are still investigating. Unfortunately, even before our arrival, panic-filled voice notes started flying around. While we appreciate security consciousness and speaking up promptly, we enjoin Lagosians not to panic, be jumpy or paranoid. All said, if you see something, still say something.”

This comes a week after some gunmen stormed the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo state, and killed over 40 persons.