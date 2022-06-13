Nigerian man, two others arrested for drug trafficking as police seize over $500,000 worth of cocaine in Trinidad and Tobago

The Police in Trinidad and Tobago have arrested a Nigerian national and two others for drug trafficking.

The trio appeared at the Tobago Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 10, 2022, after they were charged with various drug related offences on Thursday.

The trio, Ugochukwu Ezenagu, Jaden Thompson, and Josiah Seepersadsingh, were arrested in connection with the seizure of over $500K worth of cocaine.

A statement issued by the Corporate Communications Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police said the arrests underscore the unrelenting work of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) as it seeks to dismantle the transnational organised crime networks which are involved in the trafficking of cocaine to North America, Europe and other parts of the world.

“Jaden Thompson, 22, a fabricator who resides in Cunupia, Josiah Seepersadsingh,18, a warehouse attendant from Valsayn and Ugochukwu Ezenagu, 29, a warehouse attendant, and national of Nigeria, who also…