Reno Omokri has reacted to the reports of a possible merger between Labor Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and NNPP Presidential candidate, Engr. Rabiu Kwankwaso.
In a tweet posted on his handle, Reno wondered who among the presidential candidates will set aside his presidential aspiration to become a Vice Presidential candidate.
His tweet reads
”The proposed Kwankwaso-Peter Obi. NNPP-Labour Party merger is an excellent idea. The only problem is who will be the Presidential candidate and who will his vice? Kwankwaso would naturally want the top of the ticket, but will Peter Obi accept a second fiddle role?”
Source: Linda Ikeji