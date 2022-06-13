Woman allegedly dating Gerard Piqué which led to his split with Shakira speaks out

A young lady alleged to be the reason behind the split between footballer Gerard Pique and his former partner and Colombian pop star Shakira, has denied the allegations.

Earlier this month, there were reports that the alleged new partner of the Barcelona defender was a ’22-year-old blonde’ woman who is referred to as CC and a close friend to Pique’s teammate Riqui Puig.

The lady is also a waitress working in a nightclub in Spain and living in Catalonia where the Barcelona defender also resides

It is alleged that Shakira hired private investigators who identified the woman as Pique’s girlfriend.

The former couple has since announced their separation, with their lawyers working on finding an amicable solution for both parties.

The lady behind the split has since deleted her social media profile amid rumors surrounding her involvement in the breakup between Pique and Shakira.

‘C.M.’ recently came out to clarify that she is not the girl the rumors…