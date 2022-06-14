2023: Ebonyi state will vote for Tinubu and not Peter Obi

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, has said that residents of the state will cast their votes in favour of the APC and the Labour party during the 2023 Presidential election.
Umahi who contested the ruling party’s presidential ticket but lost out to Tinubu after polling 38 votes, said this while speaking at the swearing-in of new commissioners and aides at the government house in Abakaliki, Ebonyi capital.
According to the governor, it is the states that the Labour party has helped in time past that should vote for Peter Obi.
“Our party is APC and not the Labour Party. We will not vote for the Labour Party. We will vote for APC. The states that the Labour Party has helped should vote for them.
The agenda of God for Ebonyi state is Ebonyi state agenda and that is what you should be telling them when they come to ask you, will you vote for. Tell them not to look for our votes, our votes belong to APC.”
Source: Linda Ikeji