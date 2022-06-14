2023: Ebonyi state will vote for Tinubu and not Peter Obi

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, has said that residents of the state will cast their votes in favour of the APC and the Labour party during the 2023 Presidential election.

Umahi who contested the ruling party’s presidential ticket but lost out to Tinubu after polling 38 votes, said this while speaking at the swearing-in of new commissioners and aides at the government house in Abakaliki, Ebonyi capital.

According to the governor, it is the states that the Labour party has helped in time past that should vote for Peter Obi.