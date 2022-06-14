BBNaija’s Queen brings strippers to her birthday party, shows off money she made (videos)

Unfortunately there is no sensible government. This moral decadence would have been taken seriously. Try this in Rwanda, Zambia and see what the government will do to you, The immorality in Nigeria has become worse because Leadership are immoral themselves. I will arrest all the attendees at the so called Birthday if i have leadership role, since they want to destroy the Young people, they will be cooling off in prison after they have paid fine to the government, it will be a deterrent to other would be nude perpetrators . Ah African values are eroded in Nigeria

