ICPC arraigns businesswoman for duping job seekers of N4.5m and impersonating late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has arraigned a business woman, Mrs. Ramat Mercy Mba, for allegedly defrauding job seekers of N4.5 million.

Mba, who was docked before Justice Ibrahim Mohammed of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Gwagwalada, on Tuesday June 14, was also accused of impersonating the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, with the intent to procure employments into the service of ICPC for two unsuspecting job seekers.

The Commission, in a 5-count charge, accused her of demanding and receiving N2 million from one Chimezie Akpata Terry and another N1.5 million from one Susan Jumai Daniel, in exchange for non-existing employments into government agencies, contrary to Section 13 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under Section 68 of the same Act.

Counsel to ICPC, Mashkur Salisu, told the court that Mba committed the offence sometime in 2020 when she…