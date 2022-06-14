??????Judge rules 12 year old boy?s life support be turned off despite his ?devastated? family begging to continue it

??????

A High Court judge in the UK has ruled that a 12-year-old suffering from brain damage is dead and that life support treatment should stop, despite his ‘devastated’ family begging to continue it because they believe a miracle can happen.

Archie Battersbee was found unresponsive with a ligature around his neck at his home in Essex on April 7.

Doctors initially assumed to be a ‘freak accident’, but his family say they suspect he may have been taking part in a dangerous online challenge.

Doctors treating him at Royal London Hospital believe the young man is brain dead and should be disconnected from a ventilator but his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, say their son’s heart is still beating and he could still fight his way back to life.

The court ruling on Monday June 13 read: ‘I find that Archie died at noon on May 31 2022, which was shortly after the MRI scans taken that day.

‘I find that irreversible cessation of brain stem function has been…