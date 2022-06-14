Kevin Spacey to appear in London court this week after being charged with four counts of sexual assault

Hollywood actor, Kevin Spacey will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 16 to face four counts of sexual assault against three men, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The 62-year-old Oscar-winning actor is facing two counts of sexual assault on a man who is now in his 40s, in March 2005 in London, sexual assault on a man who is now in his 30s, in August 2008 in London, and causing him to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The actor said he would ‘voluntarily appear’ in a British court because he is ‘confident’ he can prove his innocence following allegations of multiple sexual assaults.

Spacey also faces a charge of sexual assault on a man, now aged in his 30s, in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: ‘The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.

‘He has also been charged with causing a…