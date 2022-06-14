Kwara Muslims ask that schools’ names be changed alongside other demands amid lingering hijab crises

The Muslim community in Kwara State has suggested that the names of all schools formerly owned by Muslim and Christian proprietors in the state should be changed as part of solutions to the hijab crisis in the state.

In a letter addressed to the State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Muslim community recommended six actions to be taken by the government in resolving the issue of hijab-wearing by female Muslim students in all public schools in the state.

The letter dated June 7, 2022, was signed by Alhaji Ishaq AbdulKareem (Chairman) and Professor Ibrahim Abikan (Secretary).

It partly reads: “The Kwara State Government should change the names of all schools formerly owned by both the Muslim and Christian proprietors by adding’ Government’ into them, e.g, Ansarul Islam Government Secondary School, Ilorin, Bishop Smith Memorial Government College, Ilorin.”

The Muslim body also demanded compensation for the family of Habeeb Idris who was allegedly killed on…