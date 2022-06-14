Journalist and AAC Presidential candidate in the 2023 Presidential election, Omoyele Sowore, has mocked the Labor party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Sowore averred that the Labor party has become an orphanage for politicians that are homeless. He stated that the Labor party secured a mere 5000 votes during the last election, compared to him who polled a total of 33, 000 votes.