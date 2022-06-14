Journalist and AAC Presidential candidate in the 2023 Presidential election, Omoyele Sowore, has mocked the Labor party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
In a video making the rounds on social media, Sowore averred that the Labor party has become an orphanage for politicians that are homeless. He stated that the Labor party secured a mere 5000 votes during the last election, compared to him who polled a total of 33, 000 votes.
”Labor party has become an orphanage for politicians that are homeless. It didn’t take long before our man ran there when he became homeless. Labour party should have not in its company somebody who managed 13 months of workers strike in Anambra. The reason Obi left PDP was because they outplayed him with transactional politiking.
Where is the structure of Labor party? You should ask yourself. In 2019, the Labor party presidential candidate got 5000 votes. I was allocated 33, 000 votes. So, even if you want to look at structure, a structure…
Source: Linda Ikeji