Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany announced as new manager of Burnley after leaving Anderlecht

Burnley have confirmed the appointment of former Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany as their new manager.

The defender left Belgian side Anderlecht last season and has now decided to take up the management job in the Championship after Burnley’s relegation from the top flight in 2021-22, and will be tasked with immediate promotion.

He replaces Sean Dyche, who has been axed in the last campaign, after spending10 years at Turf Moor.

Burnley announced Kompany’s arrival with a video showing a timeline of their previous managers dating back to 1894, before revealing Kompany as the new man in charge at the end of the clip.

After officially putting pen to paper with the Clarets, Kompany said his focus was forging a ‘winning team’ to ensure the club bounces back to the top flight, and create a new future after becoming something of a ‘yo-yo’ club in recent years.

‘Burnley Football Club is a truly historic English side and it is an honour to be appointed…