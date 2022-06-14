Mugshot of US house of representatives speaker, Nancy Pelosi’s husband released

Mugshot of Paul Pelosi was released Monday June 14, by Napa County officials, a few weeks after a drunk driving arrest.

Paul, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and crashing with another car in Napa on May 28.

The 82-year-old man was booked at Napa County jail after having a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or higher on May 29 and was released several hours later. He is expected to appear in Napa County Superior Court at 8:30 a.m. PST on Aug. 3, the county district attorney’s office said last Thursday.

The release of the mugshot comes as county District Attorney Allison Haley decides whether to file any charges against Paul Pelosi.

“This is standard protocol for any DUI case that is referred by a law enforcement agency in Napa County,” the DA’s office wrote.

Unlike other counties in California, the sheriff’s office does not run the Napa County Jail, according to authorities….