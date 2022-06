A Nigerian man identified as Yebei Opreye, has lamented on Facebook after his car was stolen in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state barely one month after he bought it.

“I carry my money buy motor, e never even reach better 1 month owners don thief am for yenagoa. No wahala….is well….I go show dat person say I come from Akassa” he wrote on Monday, June 13.