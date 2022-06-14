The bottle she threw didn’t touch me. Sadly, it touched someone else

Actress, Mercy Aigbe has come out to state her own side of what led to her brawl with businesswoman, Lara Olukotun, at an event in Lagos on Sunday, June 12.

A video of Lara throwing a bottle at Mercy at the event went viral earlier today., She was also seen insulting Mercy.

In a statement released this night on her Instastories, Mercy alleged that Lara has been verbally attacking her online for a while. She said she tried to reach out to Lara to know the reason for the sudden hate since she was an acquaintance and someone who she had patronized her business in the past. Mercy said all efforts to reach Lara prior to the Sunday incident failed.

The mum of two claimed that Lara started it all when she saw her at the Sunday event and started to verbally assault her. Mercy said all attempts to stop her by other guests failed as Lara continued to call her unprintable names, and that she had to stand up for herself. She said it was at this point things took a different…