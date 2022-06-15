Bradley Cooper reveals he was ‘addicted to cocaine’ and was ‘totally lost’ in his 20s

Actor and movie director, Bradley Cooper has opened up on his past battles with drugs and alcohol.

The Oscar-nominated star revealed this after joining Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes for an episode of their podcast, Smartless, released on Monday June 13.

Cooper said he fell off the deep end following his termination from the Jennifer Garner action-thriller series “Alias” in the early 2000s. The actor explained that, at the time he had “zero self-esteem,” and that he felt his mean jokes and biting sarcasm were innocuous, explaining, “I didn’t think I was hurting anybody, because how could I if I was worthless?”

He said;